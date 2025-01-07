Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

France confirms first mpox variant case linked to Central Africa contacts

Reuters |
Jan 07, 2025 11:03 AM IST

France reports its first case of the new mpox variant, identified in a woman in Brittany. She had contact with individuals returning from Central Africa.

France has identified its first case of the new mpox variant, news agency AFP reported on Monday, citing a statement from the country's health ministry.

The first instance of the novel mpox variant has been found in France(REUTERS/representative)
The first instance of the novel mpox variant has been found in France(REUTERS/representative)

The patient had not traveled to Central Africa, where the new form of the virus originated but was in contact with two people who had returned from that region, AFP reported, citing the ministry.

Health authorities are investigating the source of the infection and are working to trace all potential contacts, according to AFP.

Also read: France reports bird flu on two farms, losing disease-free status

The patient is a woman and was diagnosed in the northwestern region of Brittany at a hospital in Rennes, French regional newspaper Ouest France reported.

The new form of the mpox, called clade 1b variant, is linked to a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.

Also read: Pune recorded highest-ever caseload of vector-borne diseases in 2024

Neighboring Germany reported its first case in October, as did Britain.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On