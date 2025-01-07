France confirms first mpox variant case linked to Central Africa contacts

France has identified its first case of the new mpox variant, news agency AFP reported on Monday, citing a statement from the country's health ministry. The first instance of the novel mpox variant has been found in France(REUTERS/representative)

The patient had not traveled to Central Africa, where the new form of the virus originated but was in contact with two people who had returned from that region, AFP reported, citing the ministry.

Health authorities are investigating the source of the infection and are working to trace all potential contacts, according to AFP.

The patient is a woman and was diagnosed in the northwestern region of Brittany at a hospital in Rennes, French regional newspaper Ouest France reported.

The new form of the mpox, called clade 1b variant, is linked to a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.

Neighboring Germany reported its first case in October, as did Britain.

