France fines Google 50 million euros for failing to provide information on data consent policies
Google was given the record fine from the CNIL regulator for failing to provide transparent and easily accessible information on its data consent policies, a statement said.
France’s data watchdog announced Monday a fine of 50 million euros ($57 million) for US web search giant Google, using the EU’s strict General Data Protection Regulation for the first time.
