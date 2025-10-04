France mass shooting: 2 dead, 5 injured in Les Moulins neighborhood of Nice

A mass shooting in the Les Moulins neighborhood of Nice, France, has left at least two people dead and five others injured, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes said in a post on X. A mass shooting in the Les Moulins neighborhood of Nice, France, has left at least two people dead.(Unsplash)

“A shooting took place this evening in Nice in the Moulins neighborhood. 2 people have died, 2 people are seriously injured, and 3 others more lightly. Law enforcement and firefighters are on site and have proceeded to secure the perimeter,” the post said.

“Laurent Hottiaux, Prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes, is on site and strongly condemns this heinous act. On the decision of the Minister of the Interior, reinforcements will be mobilized starting tomorrow to ensure a return to security in the neighborhood and will remain as long as necessary. The prefect thanks the mobilized security and rescue forces,” the post added.

Christian Estrosi, Mayor of Nice, described the scene on X as “tense and chaotic."

“Present on site in the Moulins neighborhood with the residents where the situation is tense and confused. An incursion amid narco-banditry has led to gunfire from automatic weapons. According to the first reports, two people would have died and several others injured. The @policenat06 is mobilized. It has all our support,” Estrosi wrote on X.