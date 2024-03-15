France ready for deeper Ukraine war involvement: Kremlin
Mar 15, 2024 04:21 PM IST
The Kremlin, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, said on Friday that France was already involved in the war and had now signalled it was ready for deeper involvement.
Macron on Thursday called Russia an adversary that would not stop in Ukraine if it defeated Kyiv's troops in the two-year-old conflict, urging Europeans to not be "weak" and to get ready to respond.
