France ready for deeper Ukraine war involvement: Kremlin

Reuters |
Mar 15, 2024 04:21 PM IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS/FRANCE:Kremlin says Macron has shown France is ready for deeper Ukraine war involvement

The Kremlin, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, said on Friday that France was already involved in the war and had now signalled it was ready for deeper involvement.

Macron on Thursday called Russia an adversary that would not stop in Ukraine if it defeated Kyiv's troops in the two-year-old conflict, urging Europeans to not be "weak" and to get ready to respond.

