France rejects 'confrontation' in Asia: Emmanuel Macron

Published on Nov 18, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Emmanuel Macron: "We don't believe in hegemony, we don't believe in confrontation, we believe in stability," Macron said.

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged an end to "confrontation" in Asia as he outlined his vision for France's engagement with the region.

"We don't believe in hegemony, we don't believe in confrontation, we believe in stability," Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Friday, November 18, 2022
