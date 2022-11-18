France rejects 'confrontation' in Asia: Emmanuel Macron
Published on Nov 18, 2022 10:30 AM IST
Emmanuel Macron: "We don't believe in hegemony, we don't believe in confrontation, we believe in stability," Macron said.
AFP |
President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged an end to "confrontation" in Asia as he outlined his vision for France's engagement with the region.
Read more: Horrifying footage shows commuters rocked by Russian missile strike in Dnipro
"We don't believe in hegemony, we don't believe in confrontation, we believe in stability," Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of an Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics