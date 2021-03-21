France rescues 72 migrants in Channel on way to UK
French maritime authorities said they had rescued 72 migrants in the English Channel on Sunday whose vessels ran into difficulties as they tried to reach the UK.
Early Sunday, the coastguard was alerted that several boats were in trouble off the coast of Calais.
One was picked up by a French patrol boat and the 38 people on board taken to Calais.
Meanwhile, 34 more migrants were rescued by a tugboat operated by the French navy and taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer, also on France's Channel coast.
All the rescued migrants were in good health and were handed over to rescue services and the border police.
Since late 2018, the number of illegal Channel crossings has risen sharply as migrants try to reach Britain despite dangers linked to busy shipping traffic, strong currents and low water temperatures.
In 2020 alone, there were some 9,500 crossings or attempted crossings, according to the coastguard, more than four times the previous year's number.
Six people died and three went missing trying to cross last year, compared to four dead in 2019.
Covid-19: Over 122 million cases recorded globally, at least 2.71 million deaths
- The United States has recorded nearly 29.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 541,980 related deaths so far.
Nepal government alerts public to avoid gatherings, take Covid-19 precautions
South Africa sells AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines to other African Union nations
UK reports 33 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest daily number since October
Germany mulls extending curbs into April as Covid-19 worsens
France rescues 72 migrants in Channel on way to UK
Georgia shootings: Gun waiting periods rare in US states but more may be coming
- Waiting periods are required in just 10 states and the District of Columbia, although several states are considering legislation this year to impose them.
Indian Americans lead in marriage stability, Pakistan immigrants at 3rd: Report
- The Institute of Family Studies said in a report that not all immigrant families are equal when it comes to the family structure as Indian Americans rank at the top in family stability.
Covid-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
220 Chinese boats have encroached in South China Sea: Philippines
Islamic State claims responsibility for killing 33 Malian soldiers
A rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states
- Thirty percent of Connecticut’s adult population was eligible as of the same date, and it had administered doses at the fourth-highest rate in the country.
Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone: Report
Explained: How UK is carrying out online census with focus on gender identity
- The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.