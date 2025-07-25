Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
France says Palestine's recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance

AFP |
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 01:45 pm IST

Foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot made the remarks a day after President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognise Palestinian statehood in September.

France's plan to formally recognise a Palestinian state runs counter to the stance held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, Paris said Friday.

France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart as part of his two-day visit aimed at supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, in Kyiv on July 21, 2025.(AFP)
France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot speaks during a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart as part of his two-day visit aimed at supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion, in Kyiv on July 21, 2025.(AFP)

"Hamas has always ruled out a two-state solution. By recognising Palestine, France goes against that terrorist organisation," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X, a day after President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognise Palestinian statehood in September.

