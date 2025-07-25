France says Palestine's recognition 'goes against' Hamas stance

Foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot made the remarks a day after President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognise Palestinian statehood in September.
France's plan to formally recognise a Palestinian state runs counter to the stance held by Palestinian militant group Hamas, Paris said Friday.
"Hamas has always ruled out a two-state solution. By recognising Palestine, France goes against that terrorist organisation," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X, a day after President Emmanuel Macron said France would recognise Palestinian statehood in September.