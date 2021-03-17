France to announce stricter local measures to to contain Covid-19
France will announce stricter local measures to try and contain the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
“Additional measures will be taken in a certain number of territories,” Attal told reporters on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting. They will target the economically-important Paris region and the north of the country.
Attal also said that France would swiftly resume the AstraZeneca vaccination campaign if the European Medicines Agency recommends it on Thursday.
