France's Macron reaffirms he will stay on until the end of his mandate

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed on Thursday he would stay on until the end of his mandate, due in May 2027, in a address to the nation held a day after lawmakers toppled his government led by Michel Barnier. French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Prime Minister Michel Barnier stand at attention during commemorations marking the 106th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, ending World War I, at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.(AP)

"The mandate you have given me is for 5 years and I will exercise it until the very end," Macron said during a 10-minutes speech, adding he would name a new prime minister in the "coming days". (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)