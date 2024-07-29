France's telecommunication lines vandalised amid Paris Olympics 2024

The Government on France has said that multiple telecommunication lines have been vandalised in cities hosting events for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The government has said that attacks have affecting fibre lines, fixed and mobile phone lines as well across cities. Telecom providers said they are investigating the damage and effects REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

The scale of the impact of this act is unclear, reported news agency AP to identify whether it has affected any Olympic activities. Marina Ferrari, secretary of state in charge of digital affairs, posted on X that the damage in several regions overnight Sunday to Monday . She wrote in the post, “Damages committed in several departments last night affected our telecommunications operators. They have localised consequences on access to fiber, fixed and mobile telephone.”

Ferari added, “Under my supervision, the Center for Defense Electronic Communications cooperates with operators until communications and services are fully restored. I condemn in the strongest terms these cowardly and irresponsible acts. Thank you to the teams mobilized this morning to carry out repairs and restore damaged sites to service.”

This act of vandalism came after arson attacks hit train networks around France on Friday, few hours before the Olympics opening ceremony.