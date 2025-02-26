Freed Israeli hostage Yarden Bibas, whose wife and two sons were killed in captivity in Gaza, apologised Wednesday for being unable to protect his family during Hamas's October 2023 attack. Freed Israeli hostage apologises at funeral of wife, sons

"Shiri, I'm sorry I couldn't protect you all," he said in his eulogy at the funeral of his wife, Shiri, and two sons Kfir and Ariel at a cemetery near kibbutz Nir Oz, from where the four were seized by Palestinian militants during the attack.

Hamas handed over the remains of Shiri and the two children last week as part of a ceasefire deal with Israel, while Yarden Bibas was freed earlier this month.

"Shiri, I love you and will always love you. Shiri, you are everything to me. You are the best wife and mother there could be. Shiri, you are my best friend," said Yarden, his voice choking with emotion as he read his eulogy, which was televised live from a cemetery near Nir Oz.

"Do you remember our last decision together? In the safe room, I asked if we should 'fight or surrender'.

"You said 'fight', so I fought. Shiri... If only I had known what would happen, I wouldn't have fired," said Yarden Bibas, describing the events of that day when militants attacked Nir Oz.

The funeral was attended by only close family and relatives, and was not open to the media.

"Shiri, this is the closest I've been to you since October 7th, and I can't kiss or hug you, and it's breaking me!" said Yarden as his sister stood next to him.

He also apologised to his two sons, Kfir, who was nine months old, and Ariel, aged four, at the time of the attack.

"Ariel, I hope you're not angry with me for failing to protect you properly and for not being there for you," he said.

"I hope you know I thought about you every day, every minute. I hope you're enjoying paradise. I'm sure you're making all the angels laugh with your silly jokes and impressions."

Remembering Kfir, he said he had a "perfect family" with Shiri and the two sons.

"I remember during the delivery when the midwife suddenly stopped everything... but it was just to tell us we had another redhead," he said, speaking of Kfir.

"You brought more light and happiness to our little home. You came with your sweet, captivating laugh and smile, and I was instantly hooked! It was impossible not to nibble on you all the time."

Hamas has long insisted that an Israeli air strike killed Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas early in the war, but an Israeli autopsy said there was no evidence of injuries caused by a bombing.

Since their abduction Shiri Bibas and her two sons had become symbols of Israel's hostage ordeal.

jd/dv

PROCTER & GAMBLE

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.