Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem reveals only reason she wasn't raped by her captor: ‘I was closed in a dark room and…’

Freed Israeli hostage Mia Schem revealed the only reason why she thinks Hamas terrorists did not rape her. The 21-year-old French tattoo artist spent 54 days in captivity. Mia Schem, 21, who was taken hostage during the October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas, appears in this undated handout image, obtained by Reuters on November 30, 2023 (Hostages and Missing Families Forum/Handout via REUTERS)

“His wife was outside the room with the children,” Schem said during an interview on Israeli TV. “That was the only reason he didn’t rape me.”

The dual Israeli and French citizen said her captor kept her in a dark room, where the terrorist’s family starved and taunted her. “[I was] closed in a dark room, not allowed to talk, not allowed to be seen, to be heard, hidden,” Schem told Israel’s Channel 13. “There is a terrorist looking at you 24/7, looking, raping you with his eyes.”

“There is fear of being raped, there is fear of dying,” an emotional Schem said. “His wife hated the fact that he and I were in the same room. You feel like you want a hug, you know, woman to woman, to break down a bit.”

“That’s all you had there. But she was so mean, she had such mean eyes,” she added.

Schem was abducted from the Nova music festival in Israel after being shot in the arm. She recalled that she tried to escape but the terrorists set her car on fire. “It was a split-second decision, whether to stay put and burn to death or go with him,” she said.

Schem said she was held by a civilian family in Gaza. The family was allegedly involved with the terror group. “Suddenly I realized that I’m with a family,” she recalled. “Suddenly I’m asking myself questions: Why am I in some family’s home? Why are there kids here? Why is there a wife?”

Schem also said in the interview that it was important for her “to relay the truth about the nature of the people who live in Gaza, who they are truly are and what I experienced there.”

“That I went through a holocaust,” Schem said. “Everyone over there is a terrorist.”