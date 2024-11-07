Menu Explore
French minister criticises PSG fans' 'Free Palestine' banner; club to escape UEFA sanctions

Reuters |
Nov 07, 2024 10:07 PM IST

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-FRANCE-SOCCER:French minister criticises PSG fans' 'Free Palestine' banner; club to escape UEFA sanctions

By Julien Pretot

French minister criticises PSG fans' 'Free Palestine' banner; club to escape UEFA sanctions
French minister criticises PSG fans' 'Free Palestine' banner; club to escape UEFA sanctions

PARIS - French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau on Thursday criticised the unfurling of a giant "Free Palestine" banner at a Paris Saint-Germain soccer match, saying it was "unacceptable".

However, European soccer's governing body UEFA said the club would not face sanctions.

Retailleau, asked if he would seek sanctions against PSG,

told Sud Radio: "I am not ruling out anything. I will demand explanations from PSG."

The French federation president, Philippe Diallo, was summoned for a meeting at 0900 GMT at the interior ministry on Friday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, adding it had not yet confirmed its attendance.

The FFF has no power over European club competitions.

French TV channel BFM said PSG director general Victoriano Melero was also summoned. PSG did not respond to a request for comment.

Fans from PSG's hardline Auteuil Kop group displayed a huge "Free Palestine" banner before their Champions League game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, eight days before France play Israel in Paris in a Nations League game.

Their action took place as Israel pressed on with a military offensive in Gaza that has killed about 43,400 Palestinians since Oct. 7, 2023, according to Gaza health ministry figures. The conflict broke out after Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel that killed about 1,200 people.

Qatar-owned PSG said after the game it had not been made aware of any plans to display such a message.

"Paris St Germain recalls that the Parc des Princes is - and must remain - a place of communion around a common passion for soccer and firmly opposes any message of a political nature in its stadium," the club said in a statement.

Minister Retailleau said: "Of course the club president is responsible. I want to know how this tarpaulin arrived, how it was deployed."

A UEFA spokesperson said that PSG would not face disciplinary proceedings as it only bans political messages deemed insulting or provocative.

Last year, the Scottish club Celtic were fined 17,500 euros for fans' waving Palestinian flags at a Champions League match.

Questions have been raised about security surrounding the France v Israel Nations League game next Thursday in a country that has the largest Jewish community in Europe as well as its biggest population of Muslims.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

