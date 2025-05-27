Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

French Open 2025 drama ensues: Coco Gauff forgets to bring rackets, but still wins

ByShrey Banerjee
May 27, 2025 07:56 PM IST

Tennis star Coco Gauff forgot to bring her rackets to the French Open court, but still managed a win over Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2.

Former Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff defeated Olivia Gadecki in straight sets during a French Open game, even after “forgetting” to bring her rackets. Gauff was seen grinning sheepishly and showing her empty bag to her entourage, according to a Reuters report.

Coco Gauff forgets to bring rackets in French Open court(AP)
Coco Gauff forgets to bring rackets in French Open court(AP)

“Honestly, I thought they put the rackets in the bag, and my side court bag is filled with drinks and everything,” Gauff was quoted as telling Sloane Stephens on TNT.

“So it felt like I had enough weight. Then I got on court, and I opened the first zipper. I was like, ‘OK, no rackets’. The second zipper ... 'Oh my God. I went on court with no racquets,” she continued. Gauff also claimed that it is usually her coach Jean-Christophe Faurel, who packs her rackets before she goes to the courts.

This is a developing story, pls visit back for full update

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / French Open 2025 drama ensues: Coco Gauff forgets to bring rackets, but still wins
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On