French Open 2025 drama ensues: Coco Gauff forgets to bring rackets, but still wins

Former Roland Garros runner-up Coco Gauff defeated Olivia Gadecki in straight sets during a French Open game, even after “forgetting” to bring her rackets. Gauff was seen grinning sheepishly and showing her empty bag to her entourage, according to a Reuters report. Coco Gauff forgets to bring rackets in French Open court(AP)

“Honestly, I thought they put the rackets in the bag, and my side court bag is filled with drinks and everything,” Gauff was quoted as telling Sloane Stephens on TNT.

“So it felt like I had enough weight. Then I got on court, and I opened the first zipper. I was like, ‘OK, no rackets’. The second zipper ... 'Oh my God. I went on court with no racquets,” she continued. Gauff also claimed that it is usually her coach Jean-Christophe Faurel, who packs her rackets before she goes to the courts.

