French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says ‘no comment’ after Donald Trump’s Twitter attack

In a flurry of early morning tweets, Trump mocked Macron for comments about European defence and said Macron was highly unpopular.

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 19:48 IST
US President Donald Trump with French president Emmanuel Macron prior to their meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on November 10, 2018, on the sidelines of commemorations marking the 100th anniversary of the 11 November 1918 armistice, ending World War I.(AFP File Photo)

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said it had no comment to make after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a series of messages on Twitter on Tuesday criticising Macron and France.

In a flurry of early morning tweets, Trump mocked Macron for comments about European defence, said Macron was highly unpopular, that French trading practices were unfair and that the country’s economy was in the doldrums.

Asked to comment, the office of the French President said it had nothing to say about the tweets, but added that Macron had made his points about a European army and European defence very clear to Trump during talks they held on Saturday in Paris.

