French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says ‘no comment’ after Donald Trump’s Twitter attack

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said it had no comment to make after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a series of messages on Twitter on Tuesday criticising Macron and France.

In a flurry of early morning tweets, Trump mocked Macron for comments about European defence, said Macron was highly unpopular, that French trading practices were unfair and that the country’s economy was in the doldrums.

The problem is that Emmanuel suffers from a very low Approval Rating in France, 26%, and an unemployment rate of almost 10%. He was just trying to get onto another subject. By the way, there is no country more Nationalist than France, very proud people-and rightfully so!........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

......MAKE FRANCE GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Asked to comment, the office of the French President said it had nothing to say about the tweets, but added that Macron had made his points about a European army and European defence very clear to Trump during talks they held on Saturday in Paris.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 19:45 IST