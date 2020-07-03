e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns, reshuffle expected

French prime minister Edouard Philippe resigns, reshuffle expected

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new chapter for the two remaining years of his term that will focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

world Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:31 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Paris
The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections.
The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections. (AFP)
         

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has resigned as a government reshuffle is expected in the coming days, the French presidency announced Friday.

The statement didn’t say whether whether Philippe will be replaced or will stay on as the head of a new government.

President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to open a new chapter for the two remaining years of his term that will focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The reshuffle comes days after a green wave swept over France in local elections. Macron saw his young centrist party being defeated in France’s biggest cities and failing to plant local roots across the country.

The reshuffle was planned even before the voting, as Macron’s government faced obstacles and criticism before Sunday’s election and during the virus crisis.

tags
top news
‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well’: PM Modi in address to soldiers in Ladakh
‘The enemy has seen your fire and fury as well’: PM Modi in address to soldiers in Ladakh
PM Modi on Ladakh front with strong message to protect border from China’s PLA
PM Modi on Ladakh front with strong message to protect border from China’s PLA
Japan opposes any ‘unilateral attempt to change status quo’ on LAC
Japan opposes any ‘unilateral attempt to change status quo’ on LAC
First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families
First coronavirus then Trump order split Indian families
‘Happy hypoxia’ condition in Covid-19 patients decoded
‘Happy hypoxia’ condition in Covid-19 patients decoded
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
8 policemen out to nab dreaded criminal killed in firing in UP’s Kanpur
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Dhoni must’ve done something in Ranchi: CSK spinner on MSD’s batting
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanTBSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In