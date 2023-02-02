Friend zone trauma: Singapore man sues woman for S$3 million for ‘sufferings’

A Singapore man has sued a woman for S$3 million alleging 'damage to (his) stellar reputation' and 'trauma, depression and impacts' to his life after she declined to be involved in a romantic relationship. The Straits Times said Tuesday 18 months ago K Kawshigan had threatened Nora Tan with legal action when he was told she did not want to be romantically involved with him. That case was deferred after Tan agreed to be part of his counselling.

However, in May last year, Tan cut off all contact with Kawshigan and he decided to pursue both the original S$3 million suit and another for S$22,000 that was filed in a Magistrate's court claiming breach of the agreement to 'improve their relationship'.

In the S$3 million lawsuit, he alleged that due to certain remarks and negligence on the woman's part, he suffered 'a loss in earning capacity and business partnerships, as well as costs incurred in rehabilitation and therapy programmes to overcome trauma'.

The S$22,000 suit was struck down after the judge dismissed Kawshigan' claims as 'manifestly groundless and without foundation' and said it amounted to an abuse of the court.

Defending the woman for 'standing up to his threats rather than cower', the judge said, "This court will not be an accessory to his calculated attempt to compel engagement from the defendant who, after years of massaging the claimant's unhappiness, has finally decided to stand up to his threats rather than cower and give in to his demands."

The S$3 million suit is to be heard on Thursday.