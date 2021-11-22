Friends of Canada-India protest against Beijing Winter Olympics in Vancouver

Friends of Canada-India on Sunday held a demonstration in front of the Vancouver Convention Centre against the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights issues in China. The protesters also demanded the restoration of Hong Kong’s greater autonomy curbed by China’s implementation of the draconian national security law in the global financial hub. They held banners which read ‘Free Hong Kong’, ‘Fight for freedom’, ‘Stand with HK’.

The organisers said the protest was a great success as people in large numbers gathered at the venue.

China has long been accused of violating human rights and stifling dissenting voices. It is also facing allegations of trying to hide the early data related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo also joined growing calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year.

"The CCP has disappeared reporters writing about Wuhan virus, docs telling the truth about CCP labs, a prof tennis player, Uighurs, Hong Kongers & the head of Interpol. Let's disappear the Olympics from them and hold it in a place the world can be proud of. #BoycottBeijingOlympics," Pompeo tweeted.

The call for a boycott has gained momentum after US President Joe Biden recently said his administration was considering a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Biden was asked about the possibility of a boycott during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The US president indicated that the boycott could be on the card as he said it was “something we are considering.”

A diplomatic boycott means the White House won’t be sending a delegation for the opening and closing ceremonies. The athletes, however, would attend the event.

Reports suggest that the United Kingdom is also actively discussing the possibility of not sending officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

(With agency inputs)