From drag performer to critic - Republican Congressman George Santos's bizarre Twitter rant against 'Drag Nuns'

Republican Congressman George Santos from New York unleashed a bizarre and unsolicited Twitter rant targeting "drag nuns." The federally-indicted politician took to social media, writing, "I don't usually swear but... The 'Drag nuns' can F*** ALL THE WAY OFF! The mockery they cast on the Catholic faith is DAMN offensive and WRONG!" The motive behind Santos' outburst remains unclear. FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, as his top political aide Vish Burra, second from right, listens, after an effort to expel Santos from the House, in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A man who briefly worked as an aide to Santos told House investigators Wednesday, May 31, that he got his job after sending a series of payments to Burra, Santos' director of operations.(AP)

Interestingly, Santos himself has a background in drag performance. Earlier this year, it was revealed that he had reportedly participated in beauty pageants in Brazil under the name "Kitara Ravache." Despite his involvement in the drag scene, Santos criticized the presence of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag activist group, at a Pride Month event in the California Assembly. In response to the invitation, Republicans staged a walkout in protest.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence gained nationwide attention recently when the Los Angeles Dodgers initially hesitated to invite them for a Pride Month celebration. After facing anti-LGBT+ backlash and withdrawing the invitation, the team eventually extended it again due to overwhelming support for the group. Founded in San Francisco in 1979, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence employ Christian imagery to challenge homophobia in religion and advocate against AIDS. They have members worldwide.

Santos' recent outburst on Twitter adds to the troubles he's already dealing with in one of his ongoing scandals. A judge has now demanded the revelation of the people who covered his $500,000 bail. This decision follows Santos' plea of not guilty to several charges, which include defrauding his campaign supporters, providing false information on congressional disclosure forms, and dishonestly obtaining unemployment benefits.

Magistrate Judge Anne Shields has given Santos until 12 pm on Friday to appeal the decision; otherwise, the names will be made public. Santos' attorneys argue that the benefactors fear for their safety and well-being.

Santos is facing serious charges including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House of Representatives. With legal battles and controversies piling up, his recent outburst against "drag nuns" has only intensified public scrutiny. Many people are curious about Santos' real intentions behind his outburst on Twitter, particularly because he has previously identified as both "Jewish" and "Catholic." This has led to doubts about his religious affiliation.

George Santos is facing a series of controversies that are tarnishing his reputation and raising doubts about his suitability for public office. The outcome of these scandals will determine their impact on his political future.