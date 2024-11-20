From stealth jet to mothership drone, what China unveiled at its largest airshow
The six-day exhibition was held from November 12 to 17 in Zuhai in the southern Guangdong province.
China showcased a range of new weapons, including fighter jets and missiles at the latest biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zuhai in the southern province of Guangdong.
The exhibition, which took place from November 12-17, drew in nearly 600,000 visitors and 280 billion yuan or $39 billion, according to a CNN report.
Here's a look at some of the most notable weapons unveiled:
J35-A (stealth): It is China's second stealth fighter after 2017's J-20 and makes the communist state the only other country apart from the US to have two types of stealth jets.
The J35-A would perform air combat missions, execute “precise” strikes on both ground and maritime targets, and carry precision-guided missiles.
HQ-19 (missile interceptor): It is a new-generation, surface-to-air anti-ballistic missile system. The HQ-19 is mounted on an 8*8 high-mobility vehicle and carries six interceptors.
It would reduce the stress on the launcher, allowing the launcher to rapidly redeploy interceptors.
“Jetank”: The massive “Jetank” mothership drone can carry a payload of up to six tons and has a wingspan of 25 meters (82 feet).
It has eight external hardpoints for missiles and bombs, as well as a quickly replaceable mission module, and would carry smaller drones.
“Orca”: It is a 500-ton, unmanned, high-speed surface combat vessel for stealth fighters. The Orca has a length of 58 meters (190 feet), breadth of 23 meters (75 feet) and measures 4 meters (13 feet) in depth .
PL-15E (air-to-air missile): The missile is a new version of China's PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile. It has a "folding tailfin' design that allows for more compact stowage to fit the country’s stealth fighters.