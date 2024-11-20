Menu Explore
From stealth jet to mothership drone, what China unveiled at its largest airshow

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 20, 2024 04:56 PM IST

The six-day exhibition was held from November 12 to 17 in Zuhai in the southern Guangdong province.

China showcased a range of new weapons, including fighter jets and missiles at the latest biennial China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zuhai in the southern province of Guangdong.

A Wing Loong-X drone is displayed during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, in southern China's Guangdong province on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
A Wing Loong-X drone is displayed during the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, in southern China's Guangdong province on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)

The exhibition, which took place from November 12-17, drew in nearly 600,000 visitors and 280 billion yuan or $39 billion, according to a CNN report.

Here's a look at some of the most notable weapons unveiled:

J35-A (stealth): It is China's second stealth fighter after 2017's J-20 and makes the communist state the only other country apart from the US to have two types of stealth jets.

The J35-A would perform air combat missions, execute “precise” strikes on both ground and maritime targets, and carry precision-guided missiles.

HQ-19 (missile interceptor): It is a new-generation, surface-to-air anti-ballistic missile system. The HQ-19 is mounted on an 8*8 high-mobility vehicle and carries six interceptors.

It would reduce the stress on the launcher, allowing the launcher to rapidly redeploy interceptors.

“Jetank”: The massive “Jetank” mothership drone can carry a payload of up to six tons and has a wingspan of 25 meters (82 feet).

It has eight external hardpoints for missiles and bombs, as well as a quickly replaceable mission module, and would carry smaller drones.

“Orca”: It is a 500-ton, unmanned, high-speed surface combat vessel for stealth fighters. The Orca has a length of 58 meters (190 feet), breadth of 23 meters (75 feet) and measures 4 meters (13 feet) in depth .

PL-15E (air-to-air missile): The missile is a new version of China's PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile. It has a "folding tailfin' design that allows for more compact stowage to fit the country’s stealth fighters.

