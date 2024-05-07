Gaza war: Israel takes control of Rafah crossing; aid groups warn of ‘catastrophe’ | Latest updates

The Israeli military seized control of the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt on Tuesday, May 7, and its tanks pushed into the southern Gazan town of Rafah after a night of airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave. The Israeli offensive took place as mediators struggled to secure a ceasefire agreement between Israel and its Hamas foes and as the conflict entered its eighth month.

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.(REUTERS)