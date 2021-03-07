IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, and Dexter Brown, Floyd’s cousin, pose for a portrait in front of a mural of Floyd.(REUTERS)
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, and Dexter Brown, Floyd’s cousin, pose for a portrait in front of a mural of Floyd.(REUTERS)
world news

George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life

The Minnesota appeals court on Friday ordered the trial judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Houston
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:09 PM IST

Travis Cains looks over to the spot where he and George Floyd watched the world go by when they were young.

All that's left of the clubhouse across the street from the Cuney Homes projects where they debated sports and hip hop are two battered concrete steps now leading to nowhere. The clubhouse is long gone.

It was on those steps that Cains — who considers himself Floyd's older brother and stuck with him through the highs of sports stardom at school to the lows of addiction and incarceration — became convinced that Floyd was destined to make his mark on the world.

"The whole neighborhood knew he would make history, but we didn't want it to be this way," Cains said. "But we're breathing for him now. Floyd is a martyr for us. He will forever be a part of a movement."

Friends and family of Floyd spoke with Reuters in the days before the trial was set to begin on Monday of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. The Minnesota appeals court on Friday ordered the trial judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin, a late development that could delay the start of proceedings.

Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin Floyd, who was Black, to the ground by his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25 on a street in Minneapolis, where Floyd had moved from Houston. Police had arrested Floyd after a grocery store employee reported he had allegedly used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes. Lawyers for Chauvin say he followed his police training and contend that the fentanyl, an opioid, Floyd had recently ingested, was the main cause of his death.

Floyd's aunt, Angela Harrelson, lives just outside Minneapolis. As a registered nurse she said she sought to help her nephew in his fight to maintain sobriety.

"He was just excited, he thought Minnesota was such a clean and nice place," said Harrelson. "This whole movement has been an awakening for Black Americans, but it also has been an awakening for white Americans as well, giving them knowledge that racism, systemic racism, does exist."

Floyd's cousin Dexter Brown was traveling to Minneapolis for Chauvin's trial.

"We don’t want to see somebody else’s child, somebody else’s father, somebody else’s cousin get done like this," Brown said.

Jonathan Veal, friends with Floyd since age 12, owns a management consulting business in Oklahoma City. He applauded developments such as the "George Floyd Justice in Policing Act" passed last week by the US House of Representatives.

But Veal said what he finds more important are changes on the streets, where whites marched alongside Blacks to protest racism during a summer of demonstrations, and where African Americans lined up to vote in November's elections.

Racism embedded in American institutions created segregated and impoverished neighborhoods such as Houston’s Third Ward where Floyd and Veal grew up. Systemic racism can only be truly changed, Veal said, when the people who make up those systems evolve.

Veal and three other classmates of Floyd created the "88 CHUMP" community organization — 88 was Floyd’s high school football jersey number and CHUMP stands for Communities Helping Underprivileged Minorities Progress — with goals that include getting more people registered to vote.

Cains, a retired bail bondsman, says he has devoted his life to fighting for human rights through the George Floyd Foundation.

Cains said he hopes anybody, regardless of race, can understand Floyd’s humanity.

"For the police to do him like that, it just leaves any Black man to wonder: 'Man, does the world hate me that much? Is my skin color that bad, that you can just do us like that?'" Cains said.

Floyd "was trying to get his life right," Cains said. "You could hear him telling the cops who killed him that 'I'm not a bad guy!'"

Between 1997 and 2005 Floyd was in and out of jail, mostly on theft and drug charges. He pled guilty in 2009 to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon committed in 2007 and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was paroled in early 2013.

Patrick Ngwolo, a Houston criminal defense attorney and pastor who met Floyd after he left prison, described Floyd as his "man of peace" in the Third Ward. Ngwolo said he watched a familiar narrative play out after Floyd's killing.

"By day three after he was murdered, you already saw the debate in the media: 'Was he a good guy? Is he not a good guy?'" Ngwolo said. "That's shifting the narrative from 'these killings are crazy, we have to do something about them.'"

Ngwolo believes that Floyd's death is an inflection point for America.

"We're either going to master this original sin of racism in this country," he said, "or it's going to master us."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin answers questions during his confirmation before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin answers questions during his confirmation before the Senate Armed Services Committee on January 19, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

US will do what’s necessary to defend itself after attack in Iraq: Lloyd Austin

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:16 PM IST
Speaking on ABC's "This Week" program, Defense secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States is urging Iraq to quickly investigate the incident at the base located in western Anbar province and determine who was responsible. U.S. officials have said the incident fit the profile of a strike by Iran-backed militia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public health experts tracking the trajectory of more contagious virus variants have warned that lifting restrictions too soon could lead to another lethal wave of infections.(AFP)
Public health experts tracking the trajectory of more contagious virus variants have warned that lifting restrictions too soon could lead to another lethal wave of infections.(AFP)
world news

Workers worry about safety, stress as US states ease mask rules

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:09 PM IST
Many business owners on the Mississippi Gulf Coast were glad Gov. Tate Reeves decided to eliminate mask requirements, limits on seating in restaurants and most other binding restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Helmand: Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Two separate roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Sunday killed and wounded numerous people. AP/PTI(AP02_21_2021_000191A)(AP)
Helmand: Security personnel inspect the site of a deadly roadside bomb explosion in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Two separate roadside bomb explosions in Afghanistan on Sunday killed and wounded numerous people. AP/PTI(AP02_21_2021_000191A)(AP)
world news

India, Iran, Russia to be part of new US push to find settlement in Afghanistan

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:09 PM IST
  • Soon after Blinken’s letter was accessed by Afghanistan’s Tolo News on Sunday afternoon, the US special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, spoke over the phone with external affairs minister S Jaishankar to discuss the peace process.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, and Dexter Brown, Floyd’s cousin, pose for a portrait in front of a mural of Floyd.(REUTERS)
Travis Cains, who grew up in Cuney Homes with George Floyd, and Dexter Brown, Floyd’s cousin, pose for a portrait in front of a mural of Floyd.(REUTERS)
world news

George Floyd's friends reflect on his striving, at times stumbling life

Reuters, Houston
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:09 PM IST
The Minnesota appeals court on Friday ordered the trial judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against former officer Derek Chauvin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As part of the plan, millions of high school and college students coming back to U.K. classrooms will be tested for the virus for the first few weeks.(Bloomberg)
As part of the plan, millions of high school and college students coming back to U.K. classrooms will be tested for the virus for the first few weeks.(Bloomberg)
world news

UK schools to reopen, backed by frequent Covid-19 testing

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:43 PM IST
The reopening of schools is the first step in the U.K. government's plan to gradually ease Covid-19 restrictions as the country's vaccination drive gains critical mass, with all restrictions lifted by June.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters make a barricade across a road with longyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon.(AFP)
Protesters make a barricade across a road with longyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon.(AFP)
world news

How women’s clothes became the first line of defence for protesters in Myanmar

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • Protesters are stringing up women's clothing on lines across the streets of Myanmar to utilise a superstition in their favour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a tweet, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also informed that Guyana has receives Made in India vaccines.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
In a tweet, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also informed that Guyana has receives Made in India vaccines.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
world news

Guyana receives 80,000 doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine from India

ANI, Georgetown, Guyana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:20 PM IST
"Guyana Prime Minister Mark Phillips and High Commissioner of India to Guyana Dr KJ Srinivasa receive Indian gift of 80,000 doses of MadeInIndia COVISHIELD vaccines - a testimony of India's hand of friendship VaccineMaitri," India in Guyana said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US B-52 bomber flew over the Middle East on January 27, 2021 in a show of force by President Joe Biden's new administration as it girds for a challenging relationship with Iran, the Pentagon said.( AFP)
US B-52 bomber flew over the Middle East on January 27, 2021 in a show of force by President Joe Biden's new administration as it girds for a challenging relationship with Iran, the Pentagon said.( AFP)
world news

US flies two B-52 bombers over Iran as Washington-Tehran tensions rise

AP, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • The US military's Central Command said the two B-52s flew over the region accompanied by military aircraft from nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After getting the vaccine, Oli asked all senior citizens in the country to get the vaccine jabs, saying they are safe with no side-effects.(HT File Photo)
After getting the vaccine, Oli asked all senior citizens in the country to get the vaccine jabs, saying they are safe with no side-effects.(HT File Photo)
world news

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli receives India-made Covishield Covid-19 vaccine

PTI, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The 69-year-old Nepalese leader received the jab at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wang pointed out that the world expects both China and India to safeguard the common interests of the developing countries.(AP)
Wang pointed out that the world expects both China and India to safeguard the common interests of the developing countries.(AP)
world news

India, China should create 'enabling conditions' to resolve issues: Wang Yi

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:36 PM IST
"It is important that the two sides manage disputes properly and at the same time expand and enhance cooperation to create enabling conditions for the settlement of the issue," Wang said at an online press conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A relative of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, cries as she receives his body from a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar on March 7, 2021. (REUTERS)
A relative of U Khin Maung Latt, 58, a National League for Democracy (NLD)'s ward chairman, cries as she receives his body from a hospital in Yangon, Myanmar on March 7, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Willing to engage with all parties in Myanmar, says China’s foreign minister

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Beijing has been cautious in its reaction to the situation in Myanmar where the military seized power in February
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest at her parent’s home in Tehran since March 2020.(via REUTERS)
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been under house arrest at her parent’s home in Tehran since March 2020.(via REUTERS)
world news

Iranian British Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends 5-year sentence in spy case

AP, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:49 PM IST
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran’s government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups vigorously deny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khin Maung Latt was arrested on Saturday night and died in police custody.. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
Khin Maung Latt was arrested on Saturday night and died in police custody.. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
world news

Protests erupt across Myanmar; Suu Kyi party official dies in custody

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:46 PM IST
  • The cause of Khin Maung Latt's death was not known, but Reuters saw a photograph of his body with a bloodstained cloth around the head.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Draghi, who took office on Feb. 13, has not spoken publicly since Feb. 17 when he addressed parliament.(via Reuters)
Draghi, who took office on Feb. 13, has not spoken publicly since Feb. 17 when he addressed parliament.(via Reuters)
world news

Italian PM Mario Draghi prepares a video message as new Covid-19 cases spike

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:41 PM IST
It was not clear if Draghi would suggest further curbs to counter the spread of new, highly contagious variants. He is preparing a video address to mark Monday's International Women's Day and is expected to stress the need for solidarity with those suffering in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smoke and dust rise near buildings from what a Reuters witness and residents said was air strikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa,.(REUTERS)
Smoke and dust rise near buildings from what a Reuters witness and residents said was air strikes launched by Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa,.(REUTERS)
world news

Saudi-led coalition jets pound Yemen capital after foiling drone attacks: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Sanaa
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:35 PM IST
On Saturday, the coalition said it intercepted seven drones over 24 hours launched towards Khamis Mushait and one towards the southern Saudi city of Jazan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP