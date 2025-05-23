Georgia O'Connor's cause of death: How the pro boxer died at the age of 25

British boxing star Georgia O’Connor has died following a battle with cancer. British boxer Georgia O’Connor, 25, has died after a long battle with cancer that she felt was overlooked by doctors. (Instagram/Georgia O'Connor)

The 25-year-old repeatedly claimed she was overlooked by doctors for months. Her death was confirmed this week by her promoter Boxxer. “My heart goes out to Georgia’s parents and partner, who I know did everything they could tirelessly and are going through so much right now,” Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom said.

Georgia claimed ‘not one doctor’ listened to her as she was in ‘constant pain’

Just in January, she revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with cancer after nearly five months of unexplained pain. “For 17 weeks since the start of October, I’ve been in constant pain, going back and forth between Durham and Newcastle RVI A&E knowing deep down something was seriously wrong,” she wrote in a post dated 31 January.

“I said from the start I felt it was cancer. I KNEW the risks. I have colitis and PSC, two diseases that dramatically increase the chances of getting it. I KNOW how high my risk is and they do too. They always did.”

“But not one doctor f**k**g listened to me. Not one doctor took me seriously. Not one doctor did the scans or blood tests I begged for whilst crying on the floor in agony… They gaslit me, told me it was nothing… One even told me that it’s ‘all in my head.’ And now? Now the cancer has spread,” Georgia said.

Georgia O'Connor was diagnosed with ‘incurable’ cancer

Even after receiving the news that her cancer was “incurable,” she tried to stay hopeful. “The last few months have been a rollercoaster. I’ve been pregnant with a beautiful baby, suffered a miscarriage, then got diagnosed with ‘incurable’ cancer. But I still feel on top of the world!” she shared in February.

O’Connor had married her longtime partner Adriano Cardinali earlier this month, sharing a photo on Instagram that read, “09.05.2025. The day I married the love of my life.”

The Durham-born athlete was a decorated amateur, winning a gold medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games and medaling at two Youth World Championships.