IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Georgia's Republican governor under fire after US Senate losses
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp leads Speaker of the House David Ralston, back left, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan into a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp has denounced the violent protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, calling their actions a “disgrace and quite honestly un-American.” (AP Photo/Ben Gray)(AP)
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp leads Speaker of the House David Ralston, back left, and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan into a news conference Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp has denounced the violent protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol, calling their actions a “disgrace and quite honestly un-American.” (AP Photo/Ben Gray)(AP)
world news

Georgia's Republican governor under fire after US Senate losses

In a state long dominated by Republicans, Democrats won Georgia’s electoral votes for president in November and two US Senate seats in runoff elections Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 07:33 PM IST

Even though he wasn’t on the ballot, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has been painfully bruised by the 2020 elections.

In a state long dominated by Republicans, Democrats won Georgia’s electoral votes for president in November and two US Senate seats in runoff elections Tuesday, defeating Kemp's hand-picked Senate appointee. President Donald Trump, furious at Kemp for resisting efforts to overturn Trump's election loss, vowed to oppose the governor’s reelection next year.

Trump loyalists are already working to recruit a primary challenger. Meanwhile, Democrats who have gained strength in Georgia since Stacey Abrams’ narrow 2018 loss to Kemp are spoiling for revenge.

“Gov. Kemp, you’re next. See you in 2022,” the Democratic Governors Association tweeted Wednesday as the upset victories of Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the Georgia Senate races came to light.

The governor's political capital took a serious hit with the loss of Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. A year ago, he chose the wealthy businesswoman and political novice to fill the seat vacated by retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson, in part to help Republicans win back support among suburban women. In doing so, he passed over more experienced contenders — including Trump’s personal choice, former GOP Rep. Doug Collins.

The gamble failed. And the defeats of both Loeffler and fellow Republican David Perdue handed control of the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

“Brian Kemp is the governor of the Titanic,” said Debbie Dooley, president of the Atlanta tea party and a Republican activist. “His governorship hit a big iceberg and it’s going down.”

Dooley said she and other Trump supporters are recruiting candidates to challenge Kemp and other Republican officials deemed disloyal to Trump. Among them: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who repeatedly refused to back baseless claims that Trump won the election, and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who rejected the president’s pleas to “find” more Trump votes in a recorded phone call that became public.

Some Republicans blame Trump and his false claims of election fraud for hurting GOP turnout in the Senate runoffs. A crowd attending a Trump rally on the eve of the Senate runoffs erupted in cheers when the president promised to see Kemp defeated in 2022.

“I’ll be here in about a year and a half, campaigning against your governor,” Trump said. “I guarantee it.”

The strain on Kemp was on display Tuesday when the governor attended an election-night event for the GOP Senate candidates before their defeats were sealed.

“This has been a tough time for our family for a lot of reasons,” Kemp told the crowd, which applauded his appearance. He said it wasn’t just the Senate race, but also the coronavirus pandemic, volatile protests over racial injustice and a personal tragedy that hit during the runoff campaigns.

Harrison Deal, a Loeffler campaign worker who had dated one of Kemp’s daughters and grown close to his family, died in a highway crash in December. Kemp’s wife and daughters dabbed at tears as he recalled “the tragic loss of a young life way too soon.”

While Trump and others have named Collins as a potential GOP challenger for Kemp, the former congressman could also run for the Senate seat that Loeffler lost. Warnock will be back on the ballot in 2022 after finishing the final year of Isakson’s term.

Among Democrats, Abrams is being closely watched to see if she will make a second run for governor after losing to Kemp by fewer than 55,000 votes in 2018. She spent the past two years working to register new voters and advocating for expanded access to the ballot in a state that Republicans have controlled for roughly two decades. Abrams has been credited with paving the way for the Democrats' victories in November and on Tuesday.

Democrats eyeing 2022 campaigns are expected to start making announcements later this year.

“You’ve got to give yourself an 18-month window,” said state Rep. Calvin Smyre of Columbus, the legislature’s longest-serving Democrat.

State Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who represents parts of Atlanta and suburbs that have swung rapidly to her party, said the internal Republican jousting has obscured Kemp's other problems. Democrats are determined to make Kemp pay a political price for Covid-19′s impact on Georgia, seeing as reckless his unwillingness to impose a statewide mask mandate and refusal to impose stronger restrictions as hospitalizations and deaths have escalated this winter.

“I’m sure it has not been fun being governor during a pandemic, and the economy is not great,” Jordan said. “He’s getting killed on the GOP side. But he’ll have to answer for all the other stuff, too.”

Kemp will take center stage next week as the Georgia legislature opens, likely highlighting a relatively low unemployment rate, a string of industrial announcements, opposition to gangs and sex trafficking and his plan for a partial expansion of Medicaid. Ryan Mahoney, a political consultant who has worked for Kemp, said the governor’s agenda is popular and he will be able to seize the spotlight.

“The session couldn’t come at a better time,” Mahoney said. “For the next three months, he gets to remind people he’s governor.”

Mahoney said he believes Democratic control of the White House and Congress will help bring Republicans back to Kemp, giving him a chance to reunite a fractured party by spearheading conservative opposition to Biden.

“It’s going to be a pretty binary choice,” Mahoney said. “At some point, are you with us or are you with them?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brian kemp georgia
app
Close
e-paper
US President Donald Trump's strategy of divisiveness was on display as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the US Capitol.(AP)
US President Donald Trump's strategy of divisiveness was on display as he urged supporters, mostly white men, to descend on the US Capitol.(AP)
world news

'Encouraged violence': Trump legacy on race shadowed by divisive rhetoric

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Trump privately questioned why the United States would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than from places such as Norway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
Nancy Pelosi stated in the letter that lawmakers have taken an oath of office to defend democracy(REUTERS)
world news

Nancy Pelosi urges Democrats to return to DC amid Trump's impeachment calls

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 07:27 PM IST
In a "Dear Colleague" letter sent to Democratic members on Saturday, Pelosi wrote: "We will be proceeding with meetings with Members and Constitutional experts and others. I continue to welcome your comments. I urge you to be prepared to return to Washington this week."
READ FULL STORY
Close
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
A top IMF official said that there are significant downside risks.(Reuters)
world news

China recovering fast ahead of most big economies, says IMF

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The recovery is still relying mostly on public support. Private investment has strengthened recently, but consumption is lagging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
A ministry official said studies were underway into the efficacy of vaccines against the new variant, which differs from highly-infectious variants first found in Britain and South Africa.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Japan govt says new coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
After seeing a steep rise in coronavirus cases, Japan declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and three prefectures neighbouring the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
An Israeli health care professional tests a woman and her child for the coronavirus at a testing centre in Jerusalem.(AP)
world news

End in sight? Israel rolls out Covid booster shots

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Israelis over the age of 60, those with health problems and medical personnel have been receiving first injections of Pfizer Inc. vaccines since December 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
Pedestrians pass by closed stores on the Zeil shopping street in Frankfurt, Germany.(Bloomberg)
world news

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 06:28 PM IST
In the first two weeks of its vaccination drive Germany has given 533,000 shots, just two-fifths of the 1.3 million doses received. Britain, by contrast, has reached the 2 million mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rawalpindi : People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. AP/PTI(AP01_10_2021_000019B)(AP)
Rawalpindi : People are silhouetted on vehicles headlights on a dark street during widespread power outages in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Pakistan's national power grid experienced a major breakdown late night on Saturday, leaving millions of people in darkness, local media reported. AP/PTI(AP01_10_2021_000019B)(AP)
world news

Power supply in Pakistan being restored after hours of blackout

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Residents took to Twitter to voice their anger at the situation, while others offered good wishes for those being treated in hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
Members of the Muslim Uighur minority hold placards as they demonstrate in front of the Chinese consulate on December 30, 2020, in Istanbul.(AFP)
world news

Twitter removes Chinese embassy ‘baby-making machines’ tweet on Uighur women

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The US envoy on international religious freedom, Sam Brownback, said that he was “appalled and disgusted” by the lies of the Chinese embassy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2003, file photo, Republican candidate for California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger walks up the steps to the state Capitol surrounded by children and waving to supporters during a campaign rally in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a possible recall election as the nation's most populous state struggles to emerge from the coronavirus crisis. The prospect of the election is reviving memories of California's circus-like 2003 recall, in which voters installed Schwarzenegger as governor after deposing the unpopular Democrat Gray Davis. (AP Photo/Steve Yeater, File)(AP)
world news

Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is ‘Terminated’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The former California governor and Hollywood action star, a native of Austria, said the scenes from the Capitol saddened him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
Pompeo's announcement came two days after he said he would send the US ambassador to the United Nations, to Taiwan for meetings this week. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:29 PM IST
There was no immediate comment from the Chinese government on Pompeo's decision to end State Department restrictions on how US officials can interact with Taiwan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
Russia's President Vladimir Putin(Reuters)
world news

Putin to host first post-war talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:26 PM IST
The talks will focus on aiding residents of the war zone and unblocking economic and transportation links between the countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber after breaching the halls of the Capitol in Washington, January 6, 2021 (AP)(HT_PRINT)
world news

German parliament boosts security after US Capitol riots

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:14 PM IST
A spokeswoman for the Bundestag confirmed that Bundestag President Wolfgang Schaeuble had written to lawmakers about the current security situation but declined to give details.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron briefly removes his protective face mask to drink a glass of water as he attends a meeting during a visit at the headquarters of the local CAF (French family allowance public services) in Tours, France.(Reuters)
world news

French lack confidence in Macron virus effort, poll shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Macron and Prime Minister Jean Castex have come under criticism for the slow start to vaccinations since they began on December 27. Government officials vowed to speed up the process and said Saturday that 100,000 people will have been vaccinated by the end of the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
Staff members work on setting up a mobile laboratory for nucleic acid testing inside a stadium, following a recent outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China January 8, 2021. Picture taken January 8, 2021. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.(REUTERS)
world news

A year after first death in China, coronavirus source still a puzzle

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:50 PM IST
China, which has broadly controlled the pandemic on its soil, is still frustrating independent attempts to trace the virus' origins and the central question of how it jumped from animals to humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
The removed structure, a sculpture, was erected in memory of civilians killed in the Mullivaikkal incident that happened in the last phase of the civil war that ended in 2009,(Image via Twitter)
world news

Sri Lanka's Jaffna University war memorial removed, Tamil Nadu CM condemns move

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami tweeted, "The news that a monument erected at the Jaffna University campus in memory of university students and the general public who were mercilessly killed in the final phase of the war in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka, has been demolished overnight is shocking."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP