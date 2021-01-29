German vaccine regulator expects unrestricted EU approval of AstraZeneca's shot
The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference on Friday.
The bloc's drugs regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is due to issue a recommendation on AstraZeneca's vaccine, co-developed by Oxford University, later on Friday.
Klaus Cichutek, president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, said European regulators were in a position to approve the vaccine without restrictions with the warning that the available data for older age groups was weaker.
Health Minister Jens Spahn had previously said he does not expect an unrestricted approval of the shot.
On Thursday, Germany's expert vaccine committee said AstraZeneca's vaccine should only be given to people aged 18 and 64.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexei Navalny's 'Putin palace' film pushes past 100 million YouTube views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German vaccine regulator expects unrestricted EU approval of AstraZeneca's shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain withdraws coronavirus public awareness ad criticised for '1950s sexism'
- The advert showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning. The only man is seen sitting on a sofa with a woman and child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As EU faces shortage, AstraZeneca offers 8 mln extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK slammed by experts over ‘neo-Victorian’ food poverty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China derecognizes British National Overseas passport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 US soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance at base in Texas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US officials to press Taiwan, TSMC to resolve auto chip crunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three key issues in Pacific theatre to shape Joe Biden's China policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, China may meet at Singapore's 'Davos', WEF says
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Vaccination drive kicks off in Sri Lanka with 'Made in India' shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU raises pressure on AstraZeneca over Covid-19 vaccine shortage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US dials up pressure over Omar Sheikh but will Pak end its ties with jihadis?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi wants security money to face 'enemy' within House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin to remain committed to a strong US-India bilateral relationship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox