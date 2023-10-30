News / World News / German-Israeli woman Shani Louk's death shows Hamas' ‘barbarism’: Olaf Scholz

Reuters |
Oct 30, 2023 10:04 PM IST

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said that the death of German-Israeli woman Shani Louk showed what he called the barbarism of Hamas and the need to hold the Palestinian militant group to account.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz(AFP)
The Israeli government had earlier on Monday confirmed the death of Louk, who was taken by Hamas at a music festival on Oct. 7 during a deadly assault that killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

"For me, this news is terrible," Scholz said during an official visit to Africa. "This shows all the barbarism that lies behind Hamas."

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
