Germany extends lockdown to Feb 14 on fears of Covid-19 variants
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers agreed on Tuesday to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until Feb. 14 as part of a package of steps to try to rein in the coronavirus.
They also agreed to mandate medical masks, rather than simple cotton ones, on public transportation and in stores. The existing lockdown runs until Jan. 31.
"Now is the time to take preventive measures against the threat of this virus," Merkel told reporters after a meeting with the premiers of Germany's 16 federal states.
New infections have been decreasing in recent days and pressure on intensive care units has eased slightly, but virologists are worried about the possible spread of more infectious variants of the virus.
Merkel said all countries in Europe must make similar efforts to fight the pandemic. Otherwise, Germany may consider restricting border entry to avoid highly transmissible strains being brought in from abroad.
She and the state leaders also agreed that companies must allow employees to work from home until March 15 where possible, Merkel said.
Aid for hard-hit companies is to be improved, and retailers' writedowns on seasonal goods - which could include winter coats or ski equipment - will be taken into account.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen by 11,369 to 2.05 million, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The death toll was up 989 to 47,622.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
12 people removed from US Capitol duty after background checks: Pentagon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK death toll 'horrendous' says minister as it nears grim 100,000 mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran's Rouhani hails departure of 'tyrant' Trump
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea in talks to secure 40 million doses of Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump visited only one DC restaurant in last 4 years, that too his own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kamala Harris to take oath as US VP: List of some prominent women leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roaring stocks, weaker dollar, tons of debt: Trump's parting gift to Joe Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US-Canada relations on slippery ground over Keystone XL oil pipeline issue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden calls for national healing at memorial service for Covid-19 victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children more Covid-19 infectious, vaccinate them in time: Wuhan study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outgoing US President Donald Trump pardons 73 people: White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden's return to Paris Agreement just a first step on US climate action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden’s global leadership ambitions 'complicated' by US Capitol riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Side effects, safety of Covid vaccine: Top UNICEF official answers big questions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox