Germany 'regrets' pausing of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine shots by EU nations
Germany's top health official expressed regret Friday that some neighbouring countries have paused their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine following reports of blood clots in some people, despite the lack of any evidence the shot was responsible.
Health Minister Jens Spahn said that while Germany takes reports of possible side effects from vaccines “very, very seriously,” both the European Medicines Agency and Germany's own vaccine oversight body have said they have no evidence of an increase in dangerous blood clots in connection with the shots.
“I regret that on the basis of the knowledge of Friday morning some countries in the European Union have suspended vaccinations with AstraZeneca,” Spahn told reporters in Berlin.
Denmark was the first to temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine Thursday after reports of blood clots in some people. The Nordic nation's health authority said the decision was “based on a precautionary principle” and that one person who developed a blood clot after vaccination had died.
Norway decided to follow suit and halted use of the Anglo-Swedish company's vaccine, which was developed with the University of Oxford. Italy's pharmaceutical agency on Thursday ordered a precautionary ban on a particular batch of the vaccine after what it said were “serious adverse events.”
The European Medicines Agency, which approved the shot for use across the 27-nation EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, said “the vaccine's benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered” while a closer evaluation of the blood clot cases continues.
“There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions,” the regulator said. It said the number of people with blood clots in vaccinated people was no higher than those who hadn't been inoculated.
Spahn, the German health minister, said there was no evidence so far of a causal link between the blood clots and the vaccinations, adding that it was important to strike “a balance ... between being vigilant and not causing alarm.”
Other health experts pointed out that the people most likely to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are also more likely to have other health problems, which could put them at higher risk for blood clots.
Britain's medicines regulator said it had not received any reports of blood clots in people that were caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine. More than 11 million doses of AstraZeneca have been administered in the U.K.
“Reports of blood clots received so far are not greater than the number that would have occurred naturally in the vaccinated population," the agency said. “People should still go and get their COVID-19 vaccine when asked to do so.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
- The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox