Germany sees surge in Covid-19 cases amid third wave warning
Germany on Thursday recorded a sharp rise in coronavirus infections, as disease control agency chief Robert Wieler warned that a third wave of the pandemic has begun in Europe's biggest economy.
New infections over the last 24 hours shot up to 14,356, a level not seen since February 4, latest data from disease control agency Robert Koch Institute showed.
"In Europe, we should be worried," Wieler told the journalists' association ACANU in Geneva on Wednesday.
"If I reflect on Germany, we are at the beginning of the third wave," said Wieler, underlining the importance for the population to keep to rules like mask wearing or social distancing.
Germany began very gradually easing a partial lockdown from late February, first allowing the youngest pupils to return to school before this week letting some shops reopen again.
The relaxations came as a relief for a population weary of shutdowns that started in November with the closure of leisure, cultural and sporting facilities. Schools and most shops had followed in mid-December.
But epidemiologists, pointing to more contagious virus variants as well as surging infection rates in Germany's neighbouring countries like the Czech Republic or Poland, have repeatedly warned against easing the partial lockdown too early.
At the same time, Wieler said there are encouraging signs that a vaccination campaign was already starting to show effect.
"We see effects already in those who are over 80. The incidence (rate of infection) is on the decline, tremendously," he said.
Germany focussed on vaccinating the oldest within its population when it began its innoculation campaign late December, but criticism has grown over the pace of the rollout as the country lags Britain or the United States.
Wieler however voiced confidence that there was light at the end of the tunnel.
If "everything doesn't run completely out of control... we will have control in Germany this autumn. I am absolutely convinced," he said.
The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he's sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
#IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
"Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
