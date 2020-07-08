e-paper
Home / World News / Ghislaine Maxwell’s arraignment for luring underage girls scheduled for next week

Ghislaine Maxwell’s arraignment for luring underage girls scheduled for next week

Prosecutors alleged that Maxwell groomed girls so Epstein could abuse them at his lavish homes across several cities.

world Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:43 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Washington
Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office, at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, US.(REUTERS)
         

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein, will be arraigned on July 14 on charges of luring underage girls so that the financier, now dead, could abuse them, according to a court order issued Tuesday evening.

Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan federal court said a bail hearing would be held at 1 pm EST that day via video conference.

Maxwell, 58, arrived at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn on Monday. She was arrested on July 2 at a mansion in New Hampshire, where investigators said she had been lying low.

Prosecutors said Maxwell groomed girls so Epstein abuse them at lavish homes in Palm Beach, Florida; New Mexico and Manhattan.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking minors between 2002 and 2005 when he was found hanged in a federal facility in Manhattan in August. Medical examiners concluded his death was a suicide.

Nathan said on Tuesday that to optimize video quality, only the judge, Maxwell, her lawyer and a prosecutor would appear on video at the hearing. The judge said others could access audio of the hearing by telephone.

Maxwell faces up to 35 years in prison.

(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Gerry Doyle)

top news
4km buffers at three key points as troops pull back from Ladakh clash site
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s close aide Amar Dubey shot dead in police encounter
Karnataka, Telangana could be country’s new Covid-19 hotspots
Over 6 months into Covid-19 crisis, 5 mysteries that still shroud coronavirus
Finance panel focus on raising health spending to 2.1% of GDP
Masks, sanitisers out of essentials’ list
Foreign pupils a big revenue source for US economy
Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept showcased as future comes a step closer
