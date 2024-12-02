Menu Explore
Giant, stadium-sized asteroid to fly past Earth tomorrow | All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 02, 2024 08:11 PM IST

When the asteroid passes by Earth, it will be 4:46 am on Tuesday in India.

NASA is monitoring a “massive” asteroid which is set to pass by Earth on Tuesday. Scientists keeping a close eye on the asteroid have assured it poses no threat.

In this artistic rendering, two asteroids fly past Earth. (Representational Image)
In this artistic rendering, two asteroids fly past Earth. (Representational Image)

The asteroid is called “447755 (2007 JX2),” a name given to it by scientists tracking it.

Here's all you need to know about it:

(1.) As per data presented by various sources, the asteroid is as massive as a 1300-feet stadium would be.

(2.) It is moving through space at an “immense” speed of 44,000 km/hr.

(3.) When it passes by Earth, it will be 4:46 am on Tuesday in India.

(4.) The asteroid's distance from Earth will be 5.5 million (55 lakh) kilometers, more than 14 times the distance between the Earth and Moon.

(5.) While 5.5 million kilometers is still significantly close, it is a “safe” distance in the context of space.

(6.) Though there is no risk to Earth, NASA wants to study the asteroid because of its huge size, as well the path it travels.

(7.) Close meetings with such large asteroids occur once every 5 to 10 years.

How NASA tracks asteroids: For this, the US space agency uses the “Asteroid Watch Dashboard” to monitor the speed, direction and distance of an asteroid. The system helps scientists in making sure that they are aware of any potential risks.

It also has a DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) mission with which an asteroid can be diverted from its path, if required.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
