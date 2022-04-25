Global military spending tops $2 trillion for 1st time as Europe boosts defences
Global military expenditure has surpassed $2 trillion per year for the first time, and looks set to rise further as European countries beef up their armed forces in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In 2021, countries spent a total of $2,113 billion on their militaries, up 0.7% in real terms from the year before, according to a report released Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI.
After a brief period of declining military spending between 2011 and 2014, outlays have increased for 7 consecutive years, according to SIPRI data. In the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, several European governments have pledged a spending overhaul to boost their forces’ capabilities.
“Europe was already on an increasing trend, and this trend will accelerate and intensify,” Lucie Beraud-Sudreau, director of SIPRI’s military expenditure and arms production program, said in a phone interview. “Usually change happens slowly, until you are in a crisis and then change really happens. I think that’s where we are now.”
The upturn since 2015 has partly been fueled by higher spending in Europe, after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea raised the perceived threat level at the same time as the U.S. administration under Donald Trump increased pressure on NATO allies to spend more on their armed forces, Beraud-Sudreau said.
European spending in 2021 accounted for 20% of the global total, and China’s defense budget, the world’s second largest, is estimated to make up 14%.
The U.S. remains by far the biggest spender, with $801 billion allocated to the armed forces in 2021, according to SIPRI. In the last decade, U.S. military spending has made up as much as 39% of global expenditures. While the country’s arms purchases have declined, more funds have been devoted to military research and development, suggesting that the U.S. is focusing more on next-generation technologies, according to SIPRI researcher Alexandra Marksteiner.
As European nations from Sweden to Spain have pledged to increase defense budgets, early indications are that modernizing and upgrading weapons systems will be a key priority, Beraud-Sudreau said. In doing so, they are facing a choice of whether to prioritize a quick buildup by buying equipment off-the-shelf from arms manufacturers in other parts of the world, or taking a more long-term approach by increasing funding for domestic industry.
However, the purchase of arms isn’t the only requirement highlighted by Russia’s invasion.
“You see that many of Russian forces’ challenges are related to things like logistics, fuel, tires and secure communications,” she said. “Buying that stuff might be less visible, but the situation in Ukraine has shown to external observers how important that is for waging war.”
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
-
For Macron, congratulatory messages from across Europe, Biden, and Zelensky
US president Joe Biden, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK prime minister Boris Johnson and several other global leaders tweeted out messages for Emmanuel Macron.
-
France's Macron re-elected, defeats far-right leader: ‘President for all’
France has picked Emmanuel Macron for five more years as the country's president in a historic win, making it the first time that a governing leader of the Fifth Republic, which has been the political system since 1958, has been re-elected. Here are ten points on the France elections. Macron, 44, managed an easy win over far-right leader Marine Le Pen. He took 58.55 per cent of Sunday's vote over his contender's 41.5 per cent.
-
On French polls evening, Paris officers shoot, kill 2 in car, trying to hit them
Police in central Paris shot dead two people on Sunday, firing on a car that was trying to hit them, a police source told AFP on the evening of the French election. France's police oversight body, the General Inspectorate of the National Police, is also expected to be deployed, as is typical following an officer's use of a firearm.
-
Top US officials Blinken, Austin meet Zelensky in Ukraine's Kyiv
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were in Kyiv late on Sunday night for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the highest-level U.S. visit to the war-torn country since Russia invaded. A Zelensky adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych said the talks would center on weapons supply and joint policies toward Russia. The U.S. Department of Defense declined to comment after the adviser spoke on Sunday. The Department of State didn't immediately return a request for comment.
-
Twitter reexamining Musk's takeover offer: report
Twitter is reconsidering Elon Musk's buyout proposal, with discussions between the two camps ongoing Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported, after the billionaire said Thursday he had secured the necessary funding. The Twitter board of directors had been opposed to the proposal, lining up a "poison pill" clause that would make it harder for Musk to acquire more than 15 percent of the company via the market. He currently owns 9.2 percent of shares.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics