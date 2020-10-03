e-paper
Home / World News / 'Going well I, I think!': Trump tweets after being given experimental Covid-19 drug treatment

‘Going well I, I think!’: Trump tweets after being given experimental Covid-19 drug treatment

Trump was given the experimental antibody drug by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has been described as one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19 infection.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2020 10:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, Nrew Delhi
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.(@realDonaldTrump)
         

US President Donald Trump, who has contracted the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), said on Friday his treatment was “going well” after he was given an experimental drug before being taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland.

Trump was given the experimental antibody drug by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which has been described as one of the most promising approaches to preventing serious illness from a Covid-19 infection. Along with first lady Melania Trump, the US president tested positive for the Covid-19 on Thursday.

“Going well I, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The new drug was given through an IV and it is a one-time treatment. It is in late-stage testing and its safety and effectiveness are not yet known.

Trump will continue working from the hospital during the course of the treatment. He “remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In multiple studies, Regeneron is testing it both for preventing infection and in people already infected, like Trump, to try to prevent serious illness or death.

(With agency inputs)

