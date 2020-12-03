e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says

Good progress being made on Brexit trade deal, British minister says

“We always expect negotiations to go up to the wire, it’s a very typical situation when you’re having a negotiation with the European Union,” Education secretary Gavin Williamson said.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 13:17 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
London
Gavin Williamson, UK education secretary, departs from a weekly meeting of cabinet ministers in London, UK.
Gavin Williamson, UK education secretary, departs from a weekly meeting of cabinet ministers in London, UK.(Bloomberg/ File photo)
         

Good progress is being made by Britain and the European Union in Brexit trade negotiations but Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government will not sign up to a deal that is not in Britain’s interest, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said on Thursday.

“We always expect negotiations to go up to the wire, it’s a very typical situation when you’re having a negotiation with the European Union,” Williamson told Sky.

“I’m confident from what I hear that progress, good progress is being made but we’re going to do a deal that is right for Britain, if such a deal is available,” he said. “If such a deal isn’t available then we’re not going to sign up to something that is to our detriment.”

tags
top news
Punjab CM meets home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir
Punjab CM meets home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In