Google celebrates Women’s Football World Cup final with a doodle

Google on Sunday marked the final of 2019 Women’s World Cup with a doodle as US will face the Netherlands.

The Women’s World Cup began on June 7, thus marking the eight edition of the tournament.

Seven teams made their eighth consecutive appearance in the Women’s World Cup, including the American team, who return as defending champions looking to win their fourth title this year.

Four teams made their Women’s World Cup debut in 2019: Chile, Scotland, South Africa, and Jamaica--the first Caribbean team ever to qualify.

(with ANI inputs)

First Published: Jul 07, 2019 03:52 IST