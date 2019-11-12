e-paper
Google secret project gathers health data of millions of Americans: Report

Google launched “Project Nightingale” last year with St. Louis-based Ascension, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter and internal documents.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:24 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
The logo of Google.
The logo of Google. (Reuters Photo)
         

Alphabet Inc’s <GOOGL.O> Google is teaming up with a health-care company on a secret project to collect personal health-related information of millions of Americans across 21 states, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Google launched “Project Nightingale” last year with St. Louis-based Ascension, according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter and internal documents. (https://on.wsj.com/2q3WCer)

Google and Ascension did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The data involved in Project Nightingale includes lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, among other categories, and amounts to a complete health history, complete with patient names and dates of birth, the Journal reported.

The news follows an earlier announcement from Google that it would buy Fitbit Inc <FIT.N> for $2.1 billion, aiming to enter wearables segment and invest in digital health.

