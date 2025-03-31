Menu Explore
Greenland’s new PM says Trump won’t get island: ‘We don’t belong to anyone else'

Bloomberg |
Mar 31, 2025 01:45 PM IST

Nielsen’s comments come just days after Vice President JD Vance toured a US military base in the far north of the island

Greenland’s new prime minister said Donald Trump won’t get the Arctic island, the first comments he’s made since forming a government on Friday.

Leader of the Democrats (Demokraatit) party and Greenland's Prime Minister-elect Jens-Frederik Nielsen speaks to the media in Nuuk, Greenland.(REUTERS)
Leader of the Democrats (Demokraatit) party and Greenland's Prime Minister-elect Jens-Frederik Nielsen speaks to the media in Nuuk, Greenland.(REUTERS)

“We don’t belong to anyone else,” Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a post on Facebook, responding to the latest takeover comment from the US president. “We decide our future.”

Nielsen’s comments come just days after Vice President JD Vance toured a US military base in the far north of the island, saying Denmark “hasn’t done a good job at keeping Greenland safe.”

Also Read | Trump to use military force to annex Greenland? Fumed US President makes big statement after Denmark FM chides JD Vance

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Saturday unveiled a visit to Nuuk planned for later this week.

Trump has so far had limited success with his advances as most Greenlanders don’t want to join the US, even as they want increased independence from Denmark.

Donald Trump proposes takeover: ‘America stands with Greenland’ | Video

In an interview with NBC over the weekend, Trump said, “We’ll get Greenland. Yeah, 100%.”

“President Trump says the US will ‘get’ Greenland,” Nielsen said in the post. “Let me be clear: the US won’t get it.”

