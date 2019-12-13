e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Greta Thunberg says she’s not political, teases Trump tweet

While Thunberg didn’t directly respond to Trump, she did appear to take the comment with a sense of humor by editing her profile on the social network to describe herself as “a teenager working on her anger management problem.”

world Updated: Dec 13, 2019 06:51 IST
Nathan Crooks
Bloomberg
Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate crisis activist who was just named Time’s Person of the Year, took to Twitter on Thursday to reject any notion her advocacy has a political bent.
“If anyone thinks that what I and the science are saying is advocating for a political view - then that says more about that person than about me,” she wrote. “That being said - some are certainly failing more than others.”

Her comments came just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the Swedish teenager needed to “work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!”

While Thunberg didn’t directly respond to Trump, she did appear to take the comment with a sense of humor by editing her profile on the social network to describe herself as “a teenager working on her anger management problem.”

“Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” the updated profile continued.

