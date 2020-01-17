e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / World News / Guatemala breaks off diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Guatemala breaks off diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Two days after his inauguration, President Alejandro Giammattei said he had ordered Guatemala’s foreign secretary to recall the last person remaining in the country’s embassy in Venezuela’s capital and close the building.

world Updated: Jan 17, 2020 05:25 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Guatemala City
Guatemala’s new president announced Thursday that his government is breaking off diplomatic relations with Venezuela.
Guatemala’s new president announced Thursday that his government is breaking off diplomatic relations with Venezuela.(Alejandro Giammattei/Twitter)
         

Guatemala’s new president announced Thursday that his government is breaking off diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Two days after his inauguration, President Alejandro Giammattei said he had ordered Guatemala’s foreign secretary to recall the last person remaining in the country’s embassy in Venezuela’s capital and close the building.

Giammattei’s announcement came after a meeting with the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro.

“It is an issue that concerns the entire continent,” the new president said.

His inauguration was attended by María Romero, a representative of Juan Guiadó, the Venezuelan opposition leader recognized as that country’s rightful leader by the United States and more than 50 other nations inauguration.

In October, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro did not allow Giammattei, then president-elect, to enter the country. He was sent back to Guatemala on another flight.

Jorge Arreaza, Maduro’s foreign minister, accused Giammattei of “throwing himself at the feet of Donald Trump” and said the Guatemalan’s presidency was destined to “become another joke in bad taste.”

tags
top news
Raising farm incomes may top budget agenda
Raising farm incomes may top budget agenda
Chinese efforts to push Pak’s stand on Valley met with stiff resistance
Chinese efforts to push Pak’s stand on Valley met with stiff resistance
States to meet Centre on Census, NPR today
States to meet Centre on Census, NPR today
Not for rethink on CAA... Including Muslims will help earn goodwill: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Not for rethink on CAA... Including Muslims will help earn goodwill: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Living as a refugee in one’s own country
Living as a refugee in one’s own country
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
‘Can’t be included for time being’: BCCI brass informed Dhoni-Report
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
Pakistan’s nuclear black-market nailed in US indictment of 5 men
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
Watch: How Indian Army trains soldiers for extreme cold, high altitude ops
trending topics
South Africa vs England live scoreBCCI central contractsShershaah postersHrithik RoshanCSBC Bihar Police ExamThiruvalluvar Day SignificanceOppo F15

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news