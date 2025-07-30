Gunmen open fire at a funeral in Guatemala, 7 killed
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 12:26 pm IST
At least seven people have been killed in Guatemala after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a funeral.
At least seven people have been killed in Guatemala after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a funeral, AFP reported, citing a municipal spokesperson.
Armed men stormed a funeral home during the wake of a person killed on Monday in another part of the capital, said fire department spokesperson Victor Gomez.
(This is a developing story)
