Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gunmen open fire at a funeral in Guatemala, 7 killed

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 12:26 pm IST

At least seven people have been killed in Guatemala after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a funeral.

At least seven people have been killed in Guatemala after unidentified gunmen opened fire at a funeral, AFP reported, citing a municipal spokesperson.

This is a developing story.(Representational Image)
This is a developing story.(Representational Image)

Armed men stormed a funeral home during the wake of a person killed on Monday in another part of the capital, said fire department spokesperson Victor Gomez.

(This is a developing story)

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Indonesia ferry fireon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Gunmen open fire at a funeral in Guatemala, 7 killed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On