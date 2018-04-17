Gunmen attack vehicle in Afghanistan, kill six civilians: Official

An Afghan official says at least six civilians were shot and killed by gunmen in western Ghor province on Tuesday morning. The victims were all ethnic Hazaras, a Shia minority in Afghanistan that is frequently targeted by Sunni extremists in different parts of the country.

Iqbal Nezami, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said four other civilians were wounded after their vehicle was attacked near Faroz Koh, the provincial capital. Nezami said the Hazaras were travelling from Herat, another western province, to Ghor when they came under attack.

No one claimed immediate responsibility for the attack. Both the Taliban and Islamic State are active in Ghor and have previously claimed attacks in the province.