Gunmen kill religious cleric, his teenage son, student in Pakistan
- Last week, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were gunned down in a Pakistan border region.
A trio of gunmen shot and killed a religious cleric, his teenage son and a student on the outskirts of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, police said, amid a rise in militant attacks.
Police officer Shahzad Khan said the killing took place in the Bhara Kahu neighborhood when Mufti Ikramur Rehman was heading toward his car with his 13-year-old son and a seminary student late Saturday night.
He said three assailants fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The cleric, his son and the student received multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and Khan said an investigation was underway to ascertain the identity of the assailants and the motive behind the killings.
Ikramur Rehman was affiliated with the party of firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads an 11-party opposition alliance to topple the government.
Militant violence in Pakistan is on the rise. Last week, four vocational school instructors who advocated for women’s rights were traveling together when they were gunned down in a Pakistan border region. A Twitter death threat against Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai attracted an avalanche of trolls who heaped abuse on the young champion of girls education. A couple of men on a motorcycle opened fire on a police check-post not far from the Afghan border killing a young police constable.
In recent weeks, at least a dozen military and paramilitary men have been killed in ambushes, attacks and operations against militant hideouts, mostly in the western border regions.
Israeli-owned ship docked in Dubai after mysterious blast
Pakistan may resume import of cotton from India: Report
Myanmar crackdown leaves at least five dead in violent weekend
Rishi Sunak says public finances won't be fixed overnight
Philippines to receive Covid-19 vaccine after delays
When Joseph Stalin's daughter Svetlana defected from India!
'Not a good idea': Experts concerned about pope trip to Iraq
Tear gas shells, rubber bullets fired at BNP activists
- BNP spokesman Rizvi Ahmed said about 30 student activists of the party including a senior leader were injured in the clashes. Several policemen were also hurt, including an officer who was rushed to hospital.
Pope Francis to visit churches desecrated by Islamic State in Mosul
Imran Khan losing foothold as his MPs contacting PDM, says Bilawal Bhutto
Pakistan confirms presence of new UK strain asks people get vaccinated
Grab Drive-Thru service to boost Indonesia's mass-inoculation drive
China conducts drill in South China sea, US steps up vigil: Report
Sunak's budget plan may bring 800k people under tax regime: Report
