Hamas agrees to release Israelis still held captive in Gaza. Who are they?

Hamas has accepted some elements of United States President Donald Trump's plan to end the nearly two-year war with Israel, including the release of the remaining hostages taken in the October 7, 2023 attack. US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participate in a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 29, 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on September 29 said he supported US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza. "I support your plan to end the war in Gaza which achieves our war aims. It will bring back to Israel all our hostages, dismantle Hamas's military capabilities, end its political rule and ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel," said Netanyahu, speaking at a joint press conference with Trump at the White House. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

The group said it was ready to release the hostages and to hand over power to other Palestinians. However, it said that the other elements of Trump's plan, like the future of the Palestinian territory, would require further consultations among Palestinians, the Associated Press reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared for the “first stage” of Trump's plan, seemingly referring to the release of hostages. However, Netanyahu said Israel is committed to ending the war based on principles laid out by the country before.

However, US President Trump welcomes the Hamas agreement to his plan, expressing his belief that they were “ready for lasting peace”. He had earlier threatened Hamas with a greater military onslaught if they did not agree to the plan by Sunday evening.

Under Trump's plan, Hamas will release the remaining 48 hostages, with around 20 of them believed to be alive, with three days. It would also give up power and disarm. In return, Israel will halt its offensive and withdraw from much of the territory, release Palestinian prisoners, and allow humanitarian aid and reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

Who are the Israeli hostages to be released?

Ariel Cunio (27)

Alon Ohel (23)

Eitan Horn (38)

Avinatan Or (31)

Elkana Bohbot (35)

Evyatar David (24)

Bipin Joshi (24)

Ziv Berman (27)

Gali Berman (27)

David Cunio (34)

Eitan Mor (24)

Maxim Herkin (36)

Omri Miran (47)

Bar Abraham Kupershtein (23)

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (23)

Nimrod Cohen (20)

Matan Zangauker (25)

Tamir Nimrodi (20)

Matan Angrest (22)

Segev Kalfon (27)

Rom Braslavski (21)

Yosef-Haim Ohana (24)

Itay Chen (19) - U.S. Citizen

Eliyahu Margalit (75)

Eitan Levi (52)

Sahar Baruch (24)

Joshua Luito Mollel (21)

Tal Haimi (41)

Arie Zalmanowicz (85)

Ran Gvili (24)

Dror Or (48)

Tamir Adar (38)

Ronen Engel (54)

Inbar Hayman (27)

Guy Iluz (26)

Asaf Hamami (41)

Lior Rudaeff (61)

Muhammad Al-Atarash (39)

Meny Godard (73)

Omer Neutra (21) - U.S. Citizen

Yossi Sharabi (53)

Daniel Oz (19)

Daniel Perez (22)

Uriel Baruch (35)

Sontia Ok’Krasari (30)

Sontisek Rintalk (43)

Amiram Cooper (85)

Hadar Goldin (23)