Hamas says it will release more hostages as planned

AP |
Feb 13, 2025 07:04 PM IST

Hamas announced the commitment to a ceasefire, facilitated by Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with three more Israeli hostages set for release.

Hamas said Thursday it would release the next group of Israeli hostages as planned, apparently resolving a major dispute that threatened the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest calling for the release of all hostages(AFP/JACK GUEZ)
Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attacks, block Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest calling for the release of all hostages(AFP/JACK GUEZ)

The militant group said Egyptian and Qatari mediators have affirmed that they will work to “remove all hurdles,” and that it would implement the ceasefire deal.

The statement indicated three more Israeli hostages would be freed Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Israel after Hamas' announcement.

Also read: ‘All hell will break loose’: Israel's warning to Hamas amid Gaza ceasefire impasse

Hamas' move would allow the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to continue for now, but its future remains in doubt.

Hamas had threatened to delay the next release of Israeli hostages, accusing Israel of failing to meet its obligations to allow in tents and shelters, among other alleged violations of the truce. Israel, with the support of U.S. President Donald Trump, had threatened to renew its offensive if hostages were not freed.

Hamas said its delegation held talks in Cairo with Egyptian officials and was in contact with Qatar's prime minister about increasing the entry of shelters, medical supplies, fuel and heavy equipment for clearing rubble into Gaza.

Also read: Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Hamas that Gaza ceasefire will end if hostages not returned on Saturday

Egypt's state-run Qahera TV, which is close to the country's security services, reported that Egypt and Qatar had succeeded in resolving the dispute. The two Arab countries have served as key mediators with Hamas and helped broker the ceasefire, which took effect in January, 15 months into the war.

See More
