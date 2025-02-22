Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages to Red Cross as part of Gaza ceasefire deal

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2025 04:55 PM IST

The three Israeli hostages have been identified as Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen.

Palestinian militant group Hamas has handed over three more Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in the latest exchange under the Gaza ceasefire deal, reports Reuters.

Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen and Omer Wenkert, hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, are released as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip on February 22.(Reuters)
Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen and Omer Wenkert, hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, are released as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip on February 22.(Reuters)

The three Israeli men – Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen – were brought out by masked, armed Hamas fighters to pose on a stage before hundreds of Palestinians in the central town of Nuseirat.

The three hostages, dressed in fake army uniforms, were put in Red Cross vehicles that then headed for Israel, according to the Associated Press.

Also Read | Shiri Bibas is home: Family confirms identity of body Hamas returned overnight

Cohen, Shem Tov and Wenkert were abducted by Hamas fighters at the Nova music festival when militants stormed into southern Gaza on October 7, 2023 in the attack that triggered Israel to attack the militant group in Gaza.

Earlier in the day, two other hostages were freed in the southern Gaza city of Rafah. They have been identified as Tal Shoham (40) and Avera Mengistu (39).

Also Read | Israel mourns death of two youngest Hamas hostages; people wear orange bands

A sixth hostage, Hisham Al-Sayed, 36, was expected to be released in Gaza City.

Al-Sayed and Mengistu have been held by Hamas since they entered Gaza on their own around a decade ago. Shoham, however, was abducted from Kibbutz Be'eri along with his wife and two children, who were freed in a brief truce in November 2023.

The six are the last living hostages from a group of 33 due to be freed in the first stage of the ceasefire deal that took effect on January 19, reported Reuters.

The release of the hostages on Saturday comes a day after Hamas returned the corpses of a child and the infant – Ariel Bibas (4 years old) and Kfir Bibas (10 months old).

(Input from agencies)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On