Hamas releases Israeli-American soldier after 19 months in captivity

Amid renewed efforts to ease tensions in Gaza, Hamas on Monday released an Israeli-American soldier who had been held captive for more than 19 months. People watch a live broadcast of Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander as he is released from Hamas captivity in Gaza, at a plaza known as the hostages square in Tel Aviv, Monday, May 12, 2025. (AP)

The group framed the move as a goodwill gesture toward the Trump administration, potentially setting the stage for a new ceasefire with Israel.

The Israeli military confirmed that Edan Alexander had been handed over to the Red Cross and was on his way back to Israeli forces, the Associated Press reported.

He had been captured from his base in southern Israel during Hamas’ cross-border assault on October 7, 2023, an attack that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

His release marks the first since Israel broke an eight-week ceasefire with Hamas in March, launching a wave of intense strikes that have killed hundreds.

Israel has vowed to escalate its military campaign, with plans that include seizing additional territory and once again displacing large portions of Gaza’s population.

In the final days before the ceasefire collapsed, Israel halted all imports into the Palestinian enclave, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis. Aid organisations have since warned of looming famine if the blockade continues. Israeli officials say the measures aim to pressure Hamas into accepting a ceasefire on Israel’s terms.

According to Israeli authorities, 59 hostages, including Edan Alexander, remain in captivity, with around 24 believed to be alive. Many of the roughly 250 people taken during the 2023 Hamas-led assault were released through previous ceasefire agreements.

Television footage showed Alexander’s mother, Yael, arriving at the Reim military base in southern Israel, where her son was expected to be brought first.

Alexander's grandmother, Varda Ben Baruch, shared that she had barely slept and had baked Edan's favourite foods, some of which she sent to the military base in anticipation of his return.

On Sunday, Trump described the planned release as "a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators Qatar and Egypt to bring an end to this brutal war and return all living hostages and remains to their loved ones."

“Hopefully, this is the first of the final steps needed to end this devastating conflict. I eagerly look forward to that day of celebration!” Trump wrote on social media.