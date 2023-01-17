Indian-American, eyeing Republican top post, says being attacked over Sikh faith

Amid race for the chairwoman of Republican National Committee (RNC), Indian-American attorney Harmeet Dhillon alleged that she is facing bigoted attacks from her party leaders owing to her Sikh faith as she vowed to not give up and continue to be in the race for the top position. Harmeet Dhillon, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, is contesting against Ronna McDaniel for the position.

“To be very clear, no amount of threats to me or my team, or bigoted attacks on my faith traceable directly to associates of the chair, will deter me from advancing positive change at the RNC, which includes new standards of accountability, transparency, integrity, and decency,” Harmeet Dhillon said in a series of tweets.

“Threats incoming today. One of Ronna's state chair supporters responded to my message about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by threatening me with consequences if I didn't make the "annoying" text messages from voters stop (no one on my team has asked anyone to text members),” she alleged.

“Another person on my team got a threatening call from a $$$ RNC consultant for raising questions about RNC's highest-paid vendors. Message delivered was that my supporter would never work on a certain presidential campaign or for RNC if they didn't shut up,” she said.

The election for the post will be held on January 27. Harmeet Dhillon has received endorsements for the position but US media reports suggested that she was being targeted over her Sikh faith.

Harmeet Dhillon told Politico that it is “hurtful to learn that a handful of RNC members, in a close race for RNC chair, have chosen to question my fitness to run the RNC by using my devout Sikh faith as a weapon against me.”

