Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.
Harris chose Sotomayor for the task, according to a person familiar with the decision. She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.
ABC News first reported the latest details of Harris’ inauguration plans.
Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall. She and Sotomayor share experience as prosecutors, and she once called Marshall — like Harris, an alumnus of Howard University — one of her “greatest heroes.”
The vice president-elect said in a video posted to Twitter that she viewed Marshall as “one of the main reasons I wanted to be a lawyer,” calling him “a fighter” in the courtroom.
And this will be the second time Sotomayor takes part in an inauguration. She swore in President-elect Joe Biden as vice president in 2013.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Second wave of Covid in Canada is far more widespread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden has already calmed the Middle East
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merkel’s successor Laschet needs to strike right tone with Biden and EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Signal back up after outage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'350 miles across five states over 22 days': Sindhi community in US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gunmen shoot dead 2 women Supreme Court judges in Kabul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Greenhouse gas, pollution cause regional impacts on extreme fire weather: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 women government workers killed, 1 injured in Kabul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of 20 Indian-Americans nominated for key roles in Biden administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deaths, self-immolation draw scrutiny on China tech giants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Singapore to require Covid-19 testing for all inbound travelers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China 'systematically prevented' probe into Covid-19 origins, says US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to return US to Paris accord, rescind Muslim ban on day one in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China reports 109 new Covid-19 cases to keep concerns simmering before Lunar NY
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France says Iran is building nuclear weapons capacity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox