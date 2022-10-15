Home / World News / Haven't and will not provide weapons to Russia to be used in Ukraine, Iran says

Haven't and will not provide weapons to Russia to be used in Ukraine, Iran says

world news
Published on Oct 15, 2022 04:09 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “emphasised that the Islamic republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine.”

Russia-Ukraine War: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters)
AFP |

Iran has once again rejected allegations that it has supplied Russia with weapons "to be used in the war in Ukraine", its foreign ministry said Saturday.

Kyiv and many of its Western allies have accused Moscow of using Iranian-made drones in attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks. The topic is expected to be discussed by European Union foreign ministers in a meeting in Luxemburg on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian "emphasised that the Islamic republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"We believe that the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war," the Iranian foreign minister said in a call with his Portuguese counterpart Joao Gomes Cravinho.

"We have not considered and do not consider war to be the right path either in Ukraine or in Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen."

In a separate phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday, Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran's official stance of neutrality over the war that started nearly eight months ago.

Read more: Kate Middleton ready to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle because…

"We have defence cooperation with Russia, but our policy regarding the war in Ukraine is not sending weapons to the conflicting parties, stopping the war and ending the displacement of people," he said.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian cities.

Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alledged arms deliveries to Russia.

Iran said the decision was "driven by baseless information provided by foreign media propaganda".

In September, the United States slapped sanctions on a company it accused of helping deliver Iranian drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war + 2 more
iran russia ukraine crisis russian president vladimir putin ukraine war + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out