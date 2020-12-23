e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Hawaii volcano erupts after two years, forms lava lake

Hawaii volcano erupts after two years, forms lava lake

Since the eruption began Sunday night, Kilauea has spewed some 2 billion gallons of lava (10 million cubic meters), enough to cover 33 acres (13 hectares). The lava has been contained inside the deep crater.

world Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:12 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Honolulu
Kilauea volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was gushing molten rock from at least two vents inside its summit crater, the US Geological Survey said. A lava lake has formed, rising about 440 feet (134 meters) from the bottom of the crater.
Kilauea volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was gushing molten rock from at least two vents inside its summit crater, the US Geological Survey said. A lava lake has formed, rising about 440 feet (134 meters) from the bottom of the crater.(AP)
         

Lava was rising more than 3 feet (1 meter) per hour in the deep crater of a Hawaii volcano that began erupting over the weekend after a two-year break, scientists said Tuesday.

Kilauea volcano within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island was gushing molten rock from at least two vents inside its summit crater, the US Geological Survey said. A lava lake has formed, rising about 440 feet (134 meters) from the bottom of the crater.

Since the eruption began Sunday night, Kilauea has spewed some 2 billion gallons of lava (10 million cubic meters), enough to cover 33 acres (13 hectares). The lava has been contained inside the deep crater.

It isn’t threatening to get close to people or cover property, like when Kilauea erupted from vents in the middle of a residential neighborhood in 2018 and destroyed more than 700 homes.

Still, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory has warned residents to beware of potentially high levels of volcanic gas, rockfalls and explosions.

When erupting, Kilauea tends to spew large volumes of sulfur dioxide, which forms volcanic smog, or vog, when it mixes with oxygen, sunlight and other gases in the air. The state Department of Health warned residents to reduce their outdoor activities if they encounter volcanic smog conditions.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, having erupted some 50 times in the last century. Between 1983 and 2018, it erupted almost continuously. It had a lava lake in its crater for the last decade of that eruption.

tags
top news
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
At 15.8 degrees Celsius, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the season so far
Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe
Donald Trump grants full pardon to two convicted in Russia probe
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
‘New Covid-19 strain not in India yet but can’t…’: Director ICMR-NARI
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In